İstanbulite doctors hold silent march to condemn Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip

A silent march was organized in Istanbul on Saturday, as healthcare professionals from different hospitals and medical students came together to protest against the massacre-level attacks carried out by the blood-thirsty Israeli armed forces on the blockaded Gaza Strip.



Dressed in blood-stained uniforms, the group walked from Üsküdar Municipality to the Üsküdar Coast.







Dr. Selman Iyibildiren, speaking on behalf of the group, expressed condolences to the families of the 6 soldiers who were martyred in yesterday's attack by the PKK terrorist organization and extended condolences to the Turkish Armed Forces.







Iyibildiren stressed that since October 7, the number of martyrs in Gaza due to Israel's attacks has exceeded 27,000, including 8,000 children, 6,200 women, 310 healthcare workers, and 97 doctors who lost their lives.







Pointing out that the occupying forces continue their massacres by violating all human values and boundaries, Iyibildiren conveyed that 1.9 million displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are struggling to survive without shelter, food, clean water, medicine, and healthcare services.







Iyibildiren noted that almost no healthcare service is provided in Gaza anymore, saying, "There are 53,000 injured individuals. If urgent medical intervention is not carried out, it will be too late for 5,000 of the injured."