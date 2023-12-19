Russia says EU almost out of options on further sanctions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the latest package of anti-Russian sanctions shows the EU is almost out of options for increasing sanction pressure.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Peskov said the new restrictive measures show there are fewer and fewer areas where sanctions may be imposed.

According to his assessment, "the most remarkable thing" in the 12th package of sanctions is the blacklisting of the Znanie [Knowledge] society, a non-governmental organization engaged in promoting education.

As for the decision to ban the export of diamonds, he said it was "predictable," Russian authorities were preparing for it, and had a plan for how to circumvent the restrictions.

Sanctions against assets of the defense industry enterprises present a "small danger" because "there are simply no such assets in the EU," he added.

Peskov also criticized UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron for his latest pledge to support Ukraine as long as necessary, saying: "Such a position will further lead to the depletion of resources and to the involvement of these countries in the Ukrainian conflict. We know this position well, it cannot change the course of events."

Asked to comment on the 10-country coalition against the Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea, Peskov said: "The only thing I can say is that Russia is not taking part in it."

The spokesman also praised the work of Russian authorities on the evacuation of the Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip, where Israeli air and ground attacks in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas offensive has killed more than 19,000 people, and most of the 2.2 million population is displaced.

"Those were absolutely titanic efforts. There was a well-coordinated mechanism of work, contacts with all parties involved in this situation, reaching very complex agreements and ensuring the technological and logistical chain for the evacuation of our fellow citizens. It gave a very good result," he emphasized.

A special flight of the Russian Emergency Ministry on Monday evening transported to Moscow the last group of 73 Russian citizens and their family members who wished to leave the Gaza Strip. In total, 1,124 people were evacuated from the besieged enclave.