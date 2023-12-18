Serbia’s ruling party declares victory in parliamentary elections

Serbia's ruling party claimed victory in parliamentary elections held Sunday.
The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has won 47% of the vote with half of the votes counted, said Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.
The coalition Serbia Against Violence (SPN) got 23%, while the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS), the SNS's ruling partner, received 6.7%, she said.
Brnabic added that the SNS won more than 125 seats in the 250-seat Serbian Parliament.
A total of 126 seats are needed for a majority in the assembly.
The SNS has been in power since 2012.
According to the Republic Election Commission, turnout was over 51.93% two hours before polling stations closed.
Serbia held snap general and local elections on Sunday for the country's 250-seat parliament, 120-member Assembly of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina and municipal councils.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0600GMT) and closed at 8 p.m. (1900GMT) for around 6.5 million eligible voters.
Voting took place at 8,273 election centers in Serbia and 81 election centers in 35 other countries.