Serbia’s ruling party declares victory in parliamentary elections

Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic (C), addresses media at the headquarters of Srpska Napredna Stranka (Serbian Progressive Party) in Belgrade, late on December 17, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Serbia's ruling party claimed victory in parliamentary elections held Sunday.

The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has won 47% of the vote with half of the votes counted, said Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

The coalition Serbia Against Violence (SPN) got 23%, while the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS), the SNS's ruling partner, received 6.7%, she said.

Brnabic added that the SNS won more than 125 seats in the 250-seat Serbian Parliament.

A total of 126 seats are needed for a majority in the assembly.

The SNS has been in power since 2012.

According to the Republic Election Commission, turnout was over 51.93% two hours before polling stations closed.

Serbia held snap general and local elections on Sunday for the country's 250-seat parliament, 120-member Assembly of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina and municipal councils.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0600GMT) and closed at 8 p.m. (1900GMT) for around 6.5 million eligible voters.

Voting took place at 8,273 election centers in Serbia and 81 election centers in 35 other countries.