Opening of Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza 'positive development': UN

The UN on Monday welcomed the opening of Kerem Shalom crossing into the Gaza Strip but warned that humanitarian needs still could not be met.

"Since yesterday, humanitarian supplies have entered Gaza through both the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings.

"While this is a positive development, the conditions to conduct humanitarian operations at a scale that responds to people's needs still do not exist, as the fighting continues," UN secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Israel decided to open its border crossing in Kerem Shalom on Friday for direct delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Dujarric said the third humanitarian convoy managed to reach north Gaza since fighting resumed after the humanitarian pause ended on Dec. 1.

The UN will continue to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, he stressed.

Turning to the hospitals, he quoted the World Health Organization (WHO) report that Al-Shifa Hospital is "only minimally functional."

"As hostilities continue and health needs increase, it is critical that Al-Shifa and other hospitals across the Gaza Strip are urgently restored," he added.

Israel's air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas have killed more than 19,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 52,286 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The war has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.