AC/DC ROCK BANDS ORIGINAL DRUMMER COLIN BURGESS DIES AT 77

Colin Burgess, the first drummer of the renowned Australian rock music band AC/DC, has died, the band has confirmed. Burgess was 77.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin," the band said on X on Saturday.

The cause of the Australian artist's death has not yet been disclosed.

Burgess, in 1973, founded the AC/DC band with his brother Angus, rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, vocalist Dave Evans, and bassist Larry Van Kriedt.