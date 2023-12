Severe storms have caused power outages in southern Russia and eastern Ukrainian regions, the Energy Ministry in Moscow reported.



Almost 600,000 residents were affected in the Rostov region and the Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, the ministry said.



The ministry reported later that, in Rostov at least, power had been restored to more than half of the affected households.



The region has been struck by unusually heavy snowfalls, black ice and high winds.