NORWEGIAN SKI JUMPER STRØM SAYS SHES ALIVE AFTER HEAVY CRASH

Published December 16,2023
Norwegian ski jumper Anna Odine Strøm said she's "alive" after suffering a heavy crash on Friday during a large hill competition at the Swiss venue of Engelberg.

"Alive, but that's about it," she said on Instagram post, which also had a picture showing her knee in a splint.

Strøm failed to stand a second-round jump of 122 metres and fell heavily to the ground.

She was treated on site for several minutes before being taken away on a stretcher and driven to hospital.

The world governing body FIS said later on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that she suffered a suspected knee injury but no further injuries, and that she would be further assessed in Norway.