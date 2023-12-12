Head of UN agency for Palestinians voices disappointment over Swiss cut in funds

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA on Tuesday voiced disappointment over Switzerland's move to cut aid to the agency, saying he hoped the Swiss officials would change their minds.

"Disheartened by Switzerland Parliament's national council move to cut aid to UNRWA, as the agency is recognized as a major humanitarian actor in Gaza and the region," Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

"Hope the Senate will revise this decision as UNRWA is the first responder in Gaza and a lifeline for millions," Lazzarini stressed.

He underlined that he is "disappointed" by the fact that this decision came from "a country that leads on International Humanitarian Law."

"I am disappointed in this decision to cut aid to the largest and most active Humanitarian Agency on the ground in Gaza today," he said. "Cutting funds jeopardizes services during an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe."

Partners of the agency also said on X that the decision puts at risk critical operations to respond to ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

On Tuesday, the Swiss Council of States, the small chamber of the Swiss parliament in which the cantons are represented, voted unanimously to ban the Palestinian group Hamas in Switzerland.

However the final decision will be made at the National Council, the large chamber of the Swiss parliament. The vote is expected to take place next week.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and 50,100 others injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.



















