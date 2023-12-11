Ukraine says at least 4 injured in Russian airstrike on Kyiv

At least four people were injured early Monday in a Russian airstrike in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Klymenko said the victims were hurt by falling debris in the southeastern Darnytskyi district, where 10 rescuers and two units of basic fire rescue equipment are working.

"The police documented the consequences of yet another Russian war crime," he added.

In a later statement, the Ukrainian Air Force claimed it downed eight missiles launched from Russia's Bryansk region in an attempted strike on Kyiv.

"All eight targets were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the 'Center' air command," the statement said.

It added that all 18 Russian drones were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense systems in a separate attack, mostly over the southern Mykolaiv region.