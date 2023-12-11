Students demonstrations in support of Palestine at Harvard face disciplinary action

According to The Crimson newspaper, which has been locally published by Harvard University in the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts since 1873, four students organizing pro-Palestinian actions have been referred to the university's disciplinary board.

Harvard University stated the matter, stating, "Actions that impede the normal activities of university members and violate the declaration constitute unacceptable behavior and are subject to discipline."

In November, students who organized a pro-Palestinian march on the university campus may face warnings, detention, or expulsion.

One of the students referred to the disciplinary board for organizing pro-Palestinian actions, Kojo Acheampong, stated, "We know this won't stop us. We will never let these attacks hinder our solidarity with the Palestinian people."



