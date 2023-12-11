Muslim Scholars call for worldwide strike to stop Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip

The World Muslim Scholars Union has called on the entire world to participate in a global strike to stop Israel's attacks in the besieged Gaza Strip. The World Muslim Scholars Union issued a written statement about the global strike, which will begin today.



The Muslim scholars have called on "all the people of the world, especially the Islamic world, to start the strike on December 11 and urged all institutions, parties, movements, and prominent figures around the world to continue this strike until its goal is achieved. We hope it stops the unjust war and ensures the rescue of innocent people."



In a statement, Muslim scholars noted that individuals have upheld their responsibilities to boycott and aid organizations have fulfilled their obligations. However, the United Nations Security Council's failure to take action in ending the war was highlighted. The scholars suggested reevaluating veto regulations due to the United States' use of veto power, proposing that a simple majority should determine decisions instead.



The WMSU called attention to the international community's failure to take action against the violence in the Gaza Strip. They urged the countries and the people of those -- supporting Israel's deadly attacks -- to join a comprehensive strike that would disrupt all aspects of life.



Noting: "A comprehensive strike is a legitimate tool both in religion and international law," The WMSU has called for the continuation of a comprehensive strike until the administrations respond to the demands of the people and put an end to the oppression in Palestinian territories.



In a recent statement, Ali Muhyiddin al-Qaradaghi, the Secretary-General of the World Muslim Scholars Union, emphasized that the union's call for a global strike serves as a message to the world in solidarity with the Palestinian cause and a plea for an end to the Gaza conflict.



Qaradaghi stressed the significance of using the strike as a form of protest due to the international community's inability to end the conflict in Gaza. He urged Muslims to take part in the comprehensive strike, underlining that by openly and transparently inviting others to join, everyone can play a vital role in ensuring its success.





