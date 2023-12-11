Armed Jewish settlers attack Palestinian farmers that harvested olives

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, an armed group of Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian farmers harvesting olives in the village of Aqraba near Nablus.

Jewish settlers opened fire, forcing Palestinian farmers to leave the olive orchard.

The report states that Jewish settlers have carried out 333 attacks against Palestinian farmers in the West Bank since the olive harvest season began in October.

Approximately 700,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank and around East Jerusalem. Jewish settlement units in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are considered illegal under international law.

Since the Israeli military's attacks on Gaza began on October 7, 275 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli forces and Jewish settlers' attacks in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





