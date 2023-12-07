G-7 nations support more humanitarian pauses in Gaza

The Group of Seven (G-7) nations have backed more humanitarian pauses in the Palestinian besieged enclave of Gaza.

In a joint statement after their virtual summit late Wednesday, the G-7 nations said: "We are also deeply concerned with the devastating impact on the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza."

Calling for "urgent action" to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis, the G-7 leaders said: "More effective action must also be taken to prevent the displacement of additional people and protect civilian infrastructure."

The virtual summit of G-7 leaders was hosted by Japan, the outgoing chair of the grouping of the world's most industrialized nations.

Criticizing Palestinian resistance group Hamas over the Oct. 07 attack, the group called for the release of all hostages.

"Every effort must be made to ensure unhindered and continued humanitarian assistance for civilians, including food, water, medical care, fuel, and shelter, and access for humanitarian workers," said the joint statement, acknowledging that Palestinians are "increasingly vulnerable" as winter was approaching.

"We must continue to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza to meet fully the needs on the ground, including by opening additional crossings," it added.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

"We underscore the importance of conducting deconfliction, protecting civilians, and compliance with international law, in particular international humanitarian law," said the G-7 leaders.

- STABLE RELATIONS WITH CHINA

On relations with China, the G-7 leaders said: "We stand prepared to build constructive and stable relations with China."

However, they added: "We act in our national interest."

"It is necessary to cooperate with China, given its role in the international community and the size of its economy," said the statement, urging Beijing to engage with the grouping on international fora and in areas such as climate and biodiversity crisis and the conservation of natural resources.

"Our policy approaches are not designed to harm China nor do we seek to thwart China's economic progress and development," said the grouping.

G-7 leaders, however, said they were "seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas."

"We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion," they said, stressing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as "indispensable to security and prosperity in the international community."

Voicing their concerns about the alleged human rights situation in China, including in Tibet, the statement said the alleged forced labor in Xinjiang "is of major concern to us."













