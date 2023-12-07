Danish parliament approves bill to stop Koran burnings
Denmark's parliament passed a bill on Thursday that makes it illegal to burn copies of the Quran in public places, after protests in Muslim nations over the desecration of Islam's holy book raised Danish security concerns.