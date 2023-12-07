Leaked audio reveals Israeli army helicopter fired on Israeli hostages on Oct. 7

An Israeli army helicopter fired on the Israeli hostages captured by Hamas on Oct. 7 on their way to Gaza, according to a leaked video, which has revealed their horror of being killed in Israeli attacks rather than Hamas.

The leaked audio, parts of which were published on the Israeli news site Ynet, captures the meeting on Tuesday between former Israeli hostages, relatives of those still held, and Israel's war-time Cabinet.

A freed female hostage is heard in the recording as saying: "The feeling we had there was that no one was doing anything for us. The fact is that I was in a hiding place that was shelled, and we had to be smuggled out, and we were wounded. That's besides the helicopter that shot at us on the way to Gaza."

She added: "The fact that we were shelled, the fact that no one knew anything about where we were … You claim that there is intelligence. But the fact is that we are being shelled. My husband was separated from us three days before we returned to Israel and taken to the (Hamas) tunnels."

In the details of the meeting, the hostages released by Hamas and their relatives who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed their dissatisfaction with the premier due to the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Another detainee, who was released as part of the hostage swap deal between Israel and Hamas, said: "I experienced captivity and I understand its hardships. Every day in captivity was extremely challenging.

"We were in tunnels, terrified that it would not be Hamas, but Israel, that would kill us, and then they would say Hamas killed you. So, I strongly urge that the prisoner exchange begins as soon as possible and everyone needs to return home. There should be no hierarchy. Everyone is equally important."

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas ended.

At least 17,177 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,000 others injured in relentless Israeli air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.