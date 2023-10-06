Austria summons Russia’s ambassador to protest deadly rocket attack in Ukraine

Ukrainian emergency personnel clears debris on the site of a Russian strike which hit a shop and cafe in the village of Groza, some 30 kilometres west of Kupiansk, on October 6, 2023. (AFP)

Austria on Friday summoned Russia's ambassador in Vienna to protest a deadly rocket attack on a grocery store in northern Ukraine.

"Russia's Ambassador in Vienna was just summoned because of yesterday's heinous rocket attack on a village in Kharkiv Oblast, claiming dozens of innocent lives," the Austrian Foreign Ministry stated on X.

The ministry added that "Attacks on civilians are a war crime. Those responsible must be held accountable."

In a related development, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel also condemned the attack in a statement posted on X.

"The ruthless Russian attack on the civilian population of the village of Hroza in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region is an appalling act which we resolutely condemn," she said.

At least 51 people were killed on Thursday in what Ukrainian officials said was a Russian missile strike near Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine. Officials have warned that the death toll is likely to climb.