Hungary and Poland block planned EU declaration on migration

Poland and Hungary have obstructed the adoption of a planned declaration concerning migration policy at a European Union summit in Granada, Spain. Multiple diplomats reported this development on Friday. The statement, which held mostly symbolic value, was caught in the crossfire of an ongoing disagreement among EU member states regarding the reform of the bloc's asylum and migration regulations.

Arriving at the meeting, Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán had signalled that he was unwilling to compromise.



He expressed anger that important recent decisions for the planned far-reaching migration reform package have recently been taken by majority vote against the will of Hungary and Poland.



Orbán insists that these decisions should have been taken by consensus.



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also did not back the declaration, he wrote on Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.











