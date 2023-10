Biden says has no choice on building new barriers on border to stem flow of irregular migrants

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was told he had no choice but to spend previously appropriated money on the building of new sections of a border barrier in Texas to stem the flow of migrants in the area.

"I was told that I had no choice," Biden told reporters at the White House.



Biden said if Congress passes legislation to build something - whether an aircraft carrier or wall - or provide for a tax cut, he could not say he did not like it and would not pay for it.