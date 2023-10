A Russian journalist working for state-television, who last year protested the Kremlin's full-scale military intervention in Ukraine, was handed more than eight years in prison on Wednesday for spreading disinformation about Moscow's army.

A court in Moscow said Marina Ovsyannikova, a former editor at Channel One who disrupted a live broadcast, had been jailed for eight years and six months. Ovsyannikova, 45, left Russia after the proceedings were initiated.