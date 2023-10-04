Azerbaijan, Ukraine presidents discuss cooperation, regional security in phone call

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed cooperation and regional security in a telephone call on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy called Aliyev and expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the significant humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine, especially support in the energy sector during winter conditions, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani presidency.

Aliyev and Zelenskyy reiterated their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries and exchanged views on regional security, current threats and future cooperation formats.