Azerbaijan refuses to attend Granada meeting on Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has refused to attend Thursday's meeting on the Karabakh settlement in Granada, Spain, in which the participation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and leaders from EU, France and Germany was expected.

Azerbaijan insisted on Türkiye's participation too but Germany and France strongly opposed it, Azerbaijani news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the presidential administration.

Baku said it does not see the need to participate in negotiations of this format after pro-Armenian statements by French officials, a visit by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to Armenia, statements about the supply of weapons and ammunition, and accusations by the President of EU Council Charles Michel against Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan does not need such a format. Baku sees no need to discuss the problems of the region with countries far from the region," the Azerbaijani presidency was quoted as saying.

It was suggested that Karabakh issues should be discussed and resolved within the region, and Azerbaijan could participate if the former trilateral format of the EU-Azerbaijan-Armenia dialogue is revived.

Any format in which France participates is unacceptable for Azerbaijan, the reports stressed.

The Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh on Sept. 19 to establish constitutional order in the region.

Illegal Armenian armed forces in Karabakh surrendered after the 24-hour operation.

Following the operation, Azerbaijan, having established full sovereignty in the region, has called on the Armenian population to become part of Azerbaijani society.













