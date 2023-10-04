Biden raises alarm on Ukraine aid, says 'gamesmanship' should not lead to lapse

US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that "gamesmanship" should not lead to any lapse in American aid for Ukraine, warning that Republican infighting could have lasting consequences.

Addressing reporters at the White House as he rolled out new student debt relief actions, Biden said he is worried that Republicans' "dysfunction" could imperil his domestic and foreign agendas, including the flow of US assistance to Kyiv.

"It does worry me, but I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate in both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine," he said, foreshadowing a "major speech" to make the case for continued US aid "and why it's critically important for the United States and our allies that we keep our commitment."

"I don't think we should let the gamesmanship get in the way blocking it," he said.

The comments come less than a day after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was abruptly ousted from his post following a rebellion from far-right Republicans. The no-confidence vote saw eight House Republicans join with all present Democrats to remove McCarthy.

It was the first in US history that saw a House speaker toppled as a result of internal procedures.

Opposition to further Ukraine funding has grown considerably among Republican ranks in the House, particularly among the wing that successfully maneuvered McCarthy's departure.

Biden said there is sufficient funding for at least one more tranche of US assistance, and hinted at "another means" by which the US could fund the effort, but said he would not disclose any details about it publicly.