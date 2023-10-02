Firing at joint Russian-Azerbaijani patrol in Karabakh violates cease-fire

A cease-fire violation occurred in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region after an unknown person opened fire at a joint Russian-Azerbaijani patrol, said Russian Defense Ministry on Monday.

"An unknown person opened fire using a sniper weapon at a joint Russian-Azerbaijani patrol in Khankendi city. There were no casualties," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that a joint investigation is being carried out by Russian peacekeepers, Azerbaijan, and representatives of the Armenian residents in Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh on Sept. 19 to establish constitutional order in the region.

Illegal Armenian armed forces in Karabakh surrendered after the 24-hour operation.

Azerbaijan, having established full sovereignty in the region, has called on the Armenian population to become part of Azerbaijani society.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet on Oct. 5 in the city of Granada to discuss the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries.