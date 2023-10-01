Northern Cypriot president condemns Armenian attack on Turkish, Azerbaijani delegations in U.S.

The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) condemned Saturday an attack by Armenian protesters on Turkish and Azerbaijani officials in the U.S. state of California.

"I strongly condemn the verbal and physical attacks made by Armenian radical groups against the delegations of our homeland, the Republic of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, who attended Türkiye's Public Diplomacy Conference held in Los Angeles," Ersin Tatar said in a statement.

Tatar said the actions of "radical groups aiming to affect the peace process initiated in the region" are worrying and expressed his best wishes to Türkiye's Ambassador to the U.S., Hasan Murat Mercan, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Los Angeles, Ramil Gurbanov and other conference participants at the scene of the attacks.

He underlined that the TRNC will always stand by Türkiye and will continue to support Azerbaijan's "just cause."

During a conference on Turkish diplomacy in Los Angeles with the sponsorship of Yunus Emre Institute and the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, an Armenian group made verbal and physical attacks on participants, including Turkish and Azerbaijani diplomats and former U.S. diplomats.