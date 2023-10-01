Terrorist bomb attack attempt in Turkish capital Ankara

Following the explosion and gunshots heard near the Ministry of Internal Affairs building, police forces took extensive security measures in the area.

Atatürk Boulevard was closed to traffic due to the explosion sound heard at a point close to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Çankaya gate.

Special operations police also arrived at the scene. Fire brigade and medical teams are also at the scene.

STATEMENT FROM MINISTER OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS ALI YERLIKAYA

Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya announced that 2 terrorists who came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs at around 09.30, carried out a bomb attack and 2 police officers were slightly injured.

In his statement on his social media account, Yerlikaya said the following about the attack:

"At around 09.30, two terrorists who came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs, carried out a bomb attack. One of the terrorists blew himself up, and the other terrorist was neutralized.

During the fire, 2 of our police officers were slightly injured. I wish a speedy recovery to our heroes.

"Our fight will continue relentlessly until the last terrorist is neutralized."







