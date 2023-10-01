THOUSANDS TURN OUT TO SEE DENMARKS FIRST F-35 FIGHTER JETS ARRIVE

Denmark celebrated the delivery of its first F35 fighter jets from US aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin with a ceremonial flyover on Sunday.



Thousands of onlookers lined the country roads to get a glimpse of two F-35 jets that departed from an air base for a one-and-a-half-hour flight over Denmark, the Ritzau news agency reported.



Crown Prince Frederik, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and other politicians and military officials received a delegation from the company at Skrydstrup Air Base, about 60 kilometres from the German border.



The first four of the 27 aircraft ordered were delivered in mid-September and are meant to replace the F-16 fighter jets that the country has had in its inventory since 1980.



Copenhagen plans to hand over the decommissioned aircraft to Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots are currently being trained in Denmark to operate the jets.



