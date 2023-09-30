Russia continues to rely on mercenaries, British intel says

Russia continues to rely on mercenaries and volunteer units from private armies in its war against Ukraine, even after the Wagner uprising, according an assessment by British military intelligence.



Video released by the Kremlin on Friday shows Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with former Wagner mercenary group chief of staff Andrey Troshev. Putin tasked Troshev with setting up new "volunteer fighting units."



Also present at the meeting was Russian Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov, who was recently spotted visiting African nations.



The British assessment said that Troshev was involved in trying to get Wagner fighters to sign contracts with the regular Russian military, and added that many Wagner veterans "likely consider him a traitor."



The meeting, the MoD said, showed that Russia is continuing to use "private military companies, and planning for the future of Wagner."



The British Ministry of Defence has published daily information on the war's progress since Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow accuses London of disinformation.











