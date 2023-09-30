Afghan embassy in Delhi to cease operations from Oct. 1

An Afghan national stands outside the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi on September 29, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The embassy of Afghanistan in India's capital New Delhi will cease operations from Oct. 1, due to a lack of support from India and a reduction in personnel and resources, the embassy said in a statement on social media platform X.

The embassy also said a failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests is another key factor in shutting of the embassy.

"Given these circumstances, it is with deep regret that we have taken the difficult decision to close all operations of the mission with the exception of emergency consular services to Afghan citizens till the transfer of the custodial authority of the mission to the host country," the embassy said in the statement dated Sept. 30.

India does not recognise the Taliban government, and closed its own embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control in 2021, but New Delhi had allowed the ambassador and mission staff appointed by the Western-backed government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to issue visas and handle trade matters.

Reuters had reported on Friday that the Afghan embassy in India suspended all operations after the ambassador and other senior diplomats left the country for Europe and the United States where they gained asylum, citing three embassy officials.

















