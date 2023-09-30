Development Road Project could be finished as soon as 2028, says Turkish official

The ambitious Development Road Project, set to connect the Persian Gulf to Europe via Iraq and Türkiye via railways, roads, and ports, could be completed faster than initially expected, and even as soon as 2028, said a top Turkish official on Saturday.

"We had the opportunity to see closely the will in Iraq that this work should be done as soon as possible. We also have the same will," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on a visit to Baghdad, after meeting with Prime Minister Muhammed Shiya al-Sudani as well as his Iraqi counterpart Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi.

"We brought together the delegations we have been working with for months," Uraloğlu said of his visit, adding that some of the members of the delegation will continue talks in the capital tomorrow.

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could also be involved in the project, he said, echoing earlier remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

STARTING AT AL-FAW PORT, WITH 1,200 KM IN IRAQ



Stating that there is 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) of work to be done in Iraqi territory for the project, Uraloğlu added that the section within the Turkish borders is around 1,600-1,700 km (994-1,056 mi).

"We've actually done most of the work we need to do," he explained. "Seeing the excitement here has strengthened our opinion about the feasibility of this job. It is necessary to act quickly in terms of the work that needs to be done."

The Grand Al-Faw Port, in Basra, Iraq, on the Gulf, will be realized in 2025, he said, adding: "The railway will be implemented gradually, but we predict that the entire project may be completed in 2028."

Anadolu reported earlier that the port is aimed to be the largest port in the Middle East and to be completed at an expected cost of $17 billion. When completed, the project could be a faster and more efficient alternative to the Suez Canal.

Uraloğlu later visited the martyrs' monument at the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad and signed the memorial book.

During his visit, Uraloğlu was accompanied by Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad Ali Rıza Güney.