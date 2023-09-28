U.S. defense chief ends Africa tour in Angola, pledges stronger partnerships

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged stronger partnerships with African countries during a visit to Angola on Wednesday.

In a speech at Angola's National Archive televised nationwide, Austin said the U.S. is deepening cooperation with Angola "on military modernization, training in maritime security, and medical readiness."

"We're committed to working together even more closely on peacekeeping, climate, intelligence, and space, so I'm here in Angola to strengthen that robust and equal partnership," he said.

Austin's visit to Angola is the first visit by a U.S. defense secretary.

Austin said that America's relationship with Angola has taken huge strides over the past few years, noting: "Angola has become a highly valued, highly capable partner for the United States, and a rising leader in the region, and beyond."

Austin stressed Africa's profound significance to the United States, emphasizing that the continent's success is crucial to the world's future.

"The United States is all in on Africa's future," he added.

Africa matters "profoundly" to the United States, Austin said, underscoring the challenges confronting Africa, ranging from terrorism and food insecurity to the climate crisis, resource exploitation, and the resurgence of autocratic regimes.

However, he also expressed optimism about the continent's future.

Austin's visit to Angola is the final stop for his six-day trip to Africa which also included stops in Djibouti and Kenya.