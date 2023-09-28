FENERBAHCE WOMENS BASKETBALL TEAM WIN FIBA SUPER CUP

 Contact Us
Published September 28,2023
Fenerbahce Alagoz Holding women's basketball team from Türkiye hammered their French opponents LDLC ASVEL Feminin 109-52 to win the FIBA Super Cup on Thursday.

Last season's EuroLeague Women champions Fenerbahce were on a 23-point lead before the break, 51-28.

The Turkish team controlled the game to take a large win in France's Lyon, and they are the first club to score at least 100 points in a Super Cup match.

Following the match, Fenerbahce players were handed the trophy in a ceremony to celebrate their victory.