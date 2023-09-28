4 of those injured in Iraqi wedding hall fire sent to Türkiye for treatment

Four people who were injured when a fire that broke out at a wedding hall in Iraq earlier this week were sent to Türkiye for treatment late Thursday.

"Upon the instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shiya al-Sudani, four people injured in the fire in the Hamdaniyyah district were sent to Türkiye with their companions for treatment," the Iraqi Prime Ministry Press Office said in a statement.

It said those injured were accompanied by a 10-person medical team, consisting of two doctors, nurses and first aid specialists.

Nine-three people were killed and 100 injured in the fire in Mosul.










