Bosnian Serb leader set to meet Putin, Xi, Orban

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik on Thursday said he is set to separately meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the coming days.

According to Dodik, president of the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska, he will visit Russia from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5 and will then travel to China.

"The Russian president is the best man I met in politics and I am proud to have a chance to talk to him," Dodik said in a talk show at Radio Television of Republika Srpska.

He said he will be in Budapest on Monday to meet Orban, and looks to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev soon.