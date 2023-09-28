Storm Agnes forces Met Office to issue yellow warning for UK

A yellow weather alert has been issued Thursday by the Met Office for Storm Agnes because of heavy rains in parts of Wales.

The warning will be in place from 8 p.m. local time Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday, it said.

The Met Office said commuters can expect spray and flooding which may affect driving conditions and road closures. It said potential flooding may cause trains and buses to be delayed or canceled.

Storm Agnes hit the north and west of the UK, bringing with it gusts of up to 135.18 kph (84 mph), which was recorded in Capel Curig, Wales.