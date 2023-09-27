Bulgarian parliament approves new military aid package for Ukraine

The Bulgarian parliament approved a new military aid package for Ukraine, media reports said Wednesday.

The state-run news agency said the resolution, which includes the transfer of small-caliber automatic weapon ammunition discarded by the Interior Ministry and defective surface-to-air missiles for the Russian-made S-300 air defense systems, was supported by the Union of Democratic Forces (GERB-UDF), Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) and Movement for Rights and Freedom (HOH) parties.

Hristo Gadzhev, a lawmaker with GERB-UDF, said in a closed-door session, that the missiles are not currently in use and an attempt to repair them had been unfruitful.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the far-right Vazrazhdan party and the populist There is Such People party (ITN) are opposed to the resolution.

Defense chief Admiral Emil Eftimov said the arms transfer to Ukraine does not harm Bulgaria's defensive capabilities, according to public broadcaster Radio Bulgaria.

"We have no intention of giving the entire S-300 missile complex until we find a replacement capability -- then a contract must be concluded, there must be a delivery, the staff must be trained -- then we can think about this issue, but it will not be soon," he said.