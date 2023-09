News World Zelensky announces liberation of Bakhmut and other Ukrainian towns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his country's soldiers have successfully liberated Bakhmut and two other towns. He stated, "We will de-occupy Bakhmut," and added that they were planning to liberate two more towns, although he did not specify the names of the other places.

"We will de-occupy Bakhmut," he said, according to broadcaster CNN. "I think we will de-occupy two more towns," - though he did not name any other places.



"We have the plan. Very, very comprehensive plan," he added.



He spoke to the media on Thursday during his trip to the United States, before departing for Canada where he is to hold talks later.



Russia paid a high price for the occupation of Bakhmut, losing more soldiers than in any other battles since launching the invasion of Ukraine.



Ukrainians fighters held out in May, defending the town in the eastern Donbass region in fighting that led to a high number of casualties.



Now, amid the counteroffensive, Ukrainian soldiers are trying to retake villages north and south of the city and putting pressure on the occupying Russian forces.



Liberating Bakhmut would be a symbolic defeat for Russian President Vladimir Putin.



However, there are no indications so far that Moscow's forces are being forced from the city.