CHINESE PRESIDENT APPRECIATES INTL OLYMPIC COMMITTEES OPPOSITION TO POLITICIZATION OF SPORTS

Chinese President Xi Jinping met International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, and commended "its opposition to the politicization of sports," a spokesperson said on Friday, a day ahead of the opening ceremony of Asian Games in Hangzhou.

"President Xi commended the IOC's firm commitment to the founding mission of the Olympics, its opposition to the politicization of sports, and its special and important role in promoting world peace and development and the unity and progress of mankind," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying wrote on X.

"China will deliver a great event that is distinctly Chinese, uniquely Asian and spectacular, and make new contributions to promoting the development of the Olympic movement and to greater unity and friendship among the people of Asia," she added.

Bach, according to Hua, said the IOC is "committed to defending multilateralism, stands against the politicization of sports and commends China for taking the right position."

"He is confident that the Hangzhou Asian Games will be successful, spectacular and promote Asian unity and friendship."

Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin criticized the IOC and other sports' governing bodies for bans imposed on Russian athletes over his war on Ukraine. His remarks came ahead of final decisions being taken on his country's participation at next year's Olympics in Paris.

Russian and Belarusian athletes are not competing at the Asian Games after the IOC concluded that the plan was "not feasible."

The multi-sport event begins in China on Saturday and run until Oct. 8.
























