Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashes during training flight

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that a Su-34 fighter jet crashed during a training flight. Both pilots successfully ejected from the aircraft and were subsequently located and evacuated to their home airfield, where they are reported to be safe.

Published September 20,2023
"The plane crashed far from populated areas. There is no destruction on the ground. The training flight was conducted without ammunition. The cause of the accident could be a technical malfunction," the statement said.

The Su-34 fighter jet is a two-seat all-weather front-line aircraft designed for missile and bomb attacks on ground targets as well as hitting enemy air targets.