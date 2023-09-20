Galatasaray come back from nightmare Champions League start

Galatasaray came back from a nightmare UEFA Champions League start to draw 2-2 against FC Copenhagen in Group A's first match on Wednesday.

Copenhagen's Norwegian midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi drew first blood in the 35th minute at Rams Park.

Portuguese midfielder Diogo Goncalves made it 2-0 in the 58th minute.

Danish club's defender Elias Jelert was sent off with a red card in the 73rd minute and the winds began to turn.

Galatasaray's French full back Sacha Boey did not waste Brazilian winger Tete's assist, and scored by aiming at the top right corner of the goal in the 86th minute.

Two minutes later, Tete, who was named Player of the Match by UEFA, netted another for the Lions from distance and Galatasaray managed to settle for the hard-fought draw.

German powerhouse Bayern Munich will face English Premier League side Manchester United later Wednesday in Group A.













