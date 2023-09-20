REAL MADRIDS BELLINGHAM NETS LAST MINUTE WINNER IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham netted a last-minute winner Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League Group C match against German Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

The 20-year-old English midfielder got the winning goal for Los Merengues in the 94th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham joined the Madrid club from Germany's Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €103 million ($112 million) in June.

Real Madrid missed chances twice as Joselu and Rodrygo's attempts came back from the goalpost.

The Spanish La Liga powerhouse grabbed the top spot of Group C, for now, but Braga will face Napoli in the other Group C match Wednesday.













