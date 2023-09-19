State of emergency declared in 3 regions in Peru

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte announced on a television interview that a wave of violence has been increasing in some parts of the country. She declared a state of emergency in the San Juan de Lurigancho, San Martin de Porres, and Sullana regions.

Boluarte stated, "This morning, we have decided to declare a state of emergency in three regions to combat criminal organizations more effectively and aggressively. This way, we will act more decisively to prevent crime. Let the police be there for the people, and let the army support the police."

Under the state of emergency, both the National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces (FF.AA) have been granted expanded powers, and operations against criminal organizations will be expedited.

The government's decision to declare a state of emergency was influenced by recent violent incidents in San Juan de Luriganch, where 15 people were injured in an attack on a nightclub on September 15 by unidentified individuals. In another nightclub in the same area, a hand grenade was thrown the following day, injuring five people.