Russian military commences 'Finval-2023' exercise in northeastern russia

In a statement from the ministry, it was noted that the exercise, under the command of Russian Navy Commander Nikolay Yevmenov, is aimed at safeguarding the Northern Sea Route.

The statement mentioned that the tactical exercise was conducted in the Bering Sea, off the coast of Chukotka Peninsula, and in the peninsula itself. It was reported that the exercise involved over 10,000 military personnel and more than 50 pieces of military equipment, including ships, submarines, aircraft, helicopters, and coastal missile systems.

The statement emphasized, "All phases of the exercise are inherently defensive and aimed at improving the training of forces and units for operations on Russia's northeastern borders."

No information was provided regarding when the "Finval-2023" exercise will conclude.