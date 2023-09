According to the news on Geo News television, Ahmed, one of the figures close to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested at his home in the city of Ravalpindi, near the capital Islamabad.

Ahmed's lawyer, Serdar Abdul Razak, stated that it is not known why Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Ahmed was detained and where he was taken.

There has been no official statement from the authorities regarding Ahmed's detention.