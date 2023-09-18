NewsWorldChina dissatisfied with German FM calling Xi a 'dictator'
China dissatisfied with German FM calling Xi a 'dictator'
The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed strong dissatisfaction with the comments made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in which she referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator" during an interview.
