China dissatisfied with German FM calling Xi a 'dictator'

The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed strong dissatisfaction with the comments made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in which she referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator" during an interview.

Published September 18,2023
China is strongly dissatisfied with remarks by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator" in an interview, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.