Attack on entertainment venue in Mexico leaves: 6 dead

In a statement from the Jalisco State Prosecutor's Office, it was reported that unidentified individuals carried out an armed attack on an entertainment venue in the town of Teocaltiche.

The statement indicated that six people lost their lives in the attack, and many others were injured. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The attack is suspected to be a result of clashes between criminal groups.

The "Jalisco New Generation" drug cartel, operating in the state of Jalisco, is among the most powerful organized crime organizations in the country.