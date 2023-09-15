Turkish president greets Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday greeted the Jewish community on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"Different religious beliefs, love, and tolerance are enriching elements of our society," Erdoğan said in a message released by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on its website.

"Special occasions that allow our citizens to freely practice their culture and traditions add color to our social life and contribute to the strengthening of historical friendship and unity," he added.

Erdoğan wishes that Rosh Hashanah brings health, peace, and well-being to all Jewish people, especially the Jewish community in Türkiye.

Rosh Hashanah is being observed from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17 this year.











