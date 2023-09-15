TÜRKIYES FIRST LADY MEETS MALCOLM XS DAUGHTER IN TÜRKIYE

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan met Friday in Türkiye with Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of US civil rights leader Malcolm X.

Erdoğan said the two women addressed activities of the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center.

"The resistance courageously initiated by Malcolm X in the fight against racism and Islamophobia became the first spark of a global transformation," Erdoğan wrote on the X social media platform as she voiced happiness at hosting Shabazz in Türkiye,

"Through the efforts of the Education Center established as a symbol of this understanding, I wish for Malcolm X's beliefs and determination to reach all young people in the world," said Erdoğan.