Johnson & Johnson faces investigation in South Africa for drug pricing

Johnson and Johnson is facing an investigation in South Africa for excessive pricing for one of its tuberculosis treatment drugs, a business practice regulator said Friday.

South Africa's Competitions Commission said in a statement it had initiated a complaint against the US pharmaceutical company and its subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd.

The commission said the initiation of their complaint is based on information in its possession that gives rise to a reasonable suspicion that the two companies may have engaged in exclusionary practices and excessive pricing in the provision of Bedaquiline -- used in the treatment of tuberculosis.

"This conduct may be in possible contravention of sections 8(1)(c) and 8(1)(a) of the Act,'' it said.

It said the matter is currently under investigation and will not be giving further media comment until finalized.