TikTok transforms into a search engine: Collaborates with Wikipedia

TikTok users are now using the app as a search tool for a wide range of information, including local dining options and news updates.

According to a report in The Verge, Wikipedia links have been discovered in search results for various topics on TikTok.

Zachary Kizer, a spokesperson for TikTok, officially acknowledged the collaboration between TikTok and Wikipedia to provide users with in-app access to information.

Kizer mentioned that this feature has been active for a few months, but the company hasn't made an official announcement.

The Wikipedia integration appears in in-app search results as users scroll down the page. It is placed among related videos, and when a user clicks on the result, they are directed straight to Wikipedia.