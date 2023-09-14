50,000 houses collapse in Morocco earthquake

 Contact Us
The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the High Atlas Mountains late on Sept. 8 killed 2,946 people and injured 5,674, according to the latest official figures, making it Morocco's deadliest since 1960 and most powerful since at least 1900.

Published September 14,2023
Over 50,000 houses have suffered either complete or partial collapse in the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday.

Following a meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI, the Moroccan Royal Court, in a statement, said the government would grant emergency assistance worth 30,000 dirhams (about $3,000) to families affected by the earthquake.

Direct financial assistance of 140,000 dirhams (about $14,000) will be granted for totally collapsed houses, and 80,000 dirhams (some $8,000) for partially collapsed houses, the statement said.

At least 2,946 people were killed and 5,674 others injured when a magnitude 7 earthquake struck Morocco late Friday.

The quake was the strongest to hit the North African country in a century, according to Morocco's National Geophysical Institute.